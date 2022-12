Redmi K60 non tarderà: è già in produzione e pronto per il lancio

Xiaomi will release at least 3 devices in Redmi K60 series: K60, K60 Pro, and K60E. K60, codename socrates, uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. K60 Pro, mondrian, uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (don't ask why), and K60E, rembrandt, will use MediaTek CPU (IDK which yet, maybe Dimensity 9200?)