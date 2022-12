La serie Redmi Note 12 Global sta arrivando: spunta una data

[Exclusive] Time to reveal the SuperNote launch date 😎

Can confirm that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on 5th January in India.

⁣Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Pro+ will all be 5G ready for India.

⁣12 Pro+: 200MP main camera.

⁣Feel free to retweet😉

⁣#RedmiNote12Series