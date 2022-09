Redmi A1: il nuovo entry-level Xiaomi ha una data d’uscita

Let the celebrations begin! 🎊



We are bringing some exciting #DiwaliWithMi launches.



P.S. Just like yesterday's match, we are ready to knock it out of the park with our 𝘼1 𝙖𝙡𝙡-𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨.

Can you guess what's coming? pic.twitter.com/uqQFjXQOWr