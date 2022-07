OPPO Pad Air sarà finalmente Global: data di uscita ufficiale

Multitasking performance just became best-in-class with the all-new #OPPOPadAir with segment's first Snapdragon 6nm SoC and 4GB+3GB extended RAM. OPPO Pad Air dropping🪂on 18th July.

Know more: https://t.co/6fLPcHtJbH pic.twitter.com/Nrm7xOrObu