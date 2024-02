OPPO, OnePlus e vivo: il 2024 segnerà la fine di una feature fotografica

BIG 🚨: It seems Oppo Find X7 Ultra and OnePlus 12 is the last work of Oppo/OnePlus×Hasselblad. The contract will expire this year and will not be renewed.

They will create their own Imaging brand similar to Huawei×Xmage, Hasselblad is gone.

Vivo×Zeiss is also to follow suit 😳 pic.twitter.com/MrPpvhk6wZ