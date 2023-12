TicWatch Pro 3 e TicWatch E3 ricevono Wear OS 3: un’attesa durata due anni!

We are delighted to announce the rollout of the Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 3) update for our current device lineup, beginning this December.

This update will include the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch E3, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, and TicWatch Pro 3 LTE.

