Xiaomi tiene il podio delle cuffiw TWS nel 2022, ma è in calo

In Q1 2022, the global #TWS shipment grew 17%, hitting 68.2 million units. #Apple (incl. Beats) held its lead with a 14% growth. #Samsung (incl. Harman brands) & #Xiaomi retained the same position despite decline. Audio players #Skullcandy(4) & #Edifier(5) saw significant growth. pic.twitter.com/gXlOAIDDrr