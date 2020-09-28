Sono ormai un paio di anni che il settore smartphone si sta avviando verso una politica che mira al refresh rate sempre più alto, che parte dai 90 ai 120 Hz, fino ad arrivare ai 144 Hz di alcuni smartphone da gaming. Ci sono però telefoni più standard, come il nuovo POCO X3 NFC, ma anche flagship di livello come OPPO Find X2 Pro e OnePlus 8 Pro che donano all'esperienza di gioco tanta qualità proprio grazie alla frequenza d'aggiornamento, ma quali sono i giochi Android che supportano i 120 Hz?
POCO X3 NFC, OPPO Find X2 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro e altri: ecco quali sono i giochi Android che supportano il display a 120 Hz
La lista di giochi che compatibile con i display 120 Hz degli smartphone POCO, OPPO, OnePlus e altri dispositivi cinesi è davvero molto vasta, e riguarda ogni genere di titolo videoludico. Passiamo quindi a vedere quali giochi supportano i 120 Hz.
Giochi Android 120 Hz per POCO X3, OPPO Find X2 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, ecc.
A
- 1945 Air Forces,
- 8 ball Pool,
- A Planet of Mine,
- A Way To Slay,
- Ace Force: Joint Combat,
- Airline Commander: a real flight experience
- Alto’s Adventure
- Alto’s Oddysey
- Ancestor
- Arena of Valor
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Arma Mobile Ops
- Armajet
- Armello
- Assassins Creed Rebellion
- Auto Chess
B
- Badland Brawl
- Balls Bounce 2: Bricks Challenge
- Ballz, Ballz Bounce
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Battlejack: Blackjack RPG
- Battlelands Royale
- Bendy in Nightmare Run
- Big Shot Boxing
- Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness Action RPG
- Blades of Brim
- BladeZ Plus : Galaxy War 2020
- Bleach Brave Souls
- Blitz Brigade – Online fps fun
- Boggle With Friends: Word Game
- Bomb Squad
- Bombastic Brothers
- Brawl Stars
- Breakneck
- Bullet Force
- Bullet Hell Monday
- Bust-A-Move Journey
C
- Card Thief
- CarX Drift Racing 2
- Caterzillar
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
- Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
- Ceres M
- Chameleon Run
- Chess Rush
- Chicken Jump
- Chilly Snow
- Cover Fire
- Crossing Void
- CSR Racing 2
- Curse of Aros – MMORPG, DARIUSBURST -SP-
D
- Darkness Rises
- Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter
- DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline
- Dead Trigger 2
- Deer Hunter 2018
- Delivery From the Pain:Survive
- Deus Ex Go
- Dokdo
- Don’t Starve
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
- Doodle God Free Alchemy
- Doodle God HD Free Аlchemy
- DOTA Underlords
- Dragon Ball Legends
- Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
- Drift It!
- Dub Dash
- Dungeon Quest
E
- Epic Battle Simulator
- Epic Battle Simulator 2
- Eternium, Evertale
- Everybody’s RPG
- Evil Lands: Online Action RPG
F
- Falling Ballz
- Farm Punks
- Fast Like a Fox
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Flaming Core
- Flippy Knife
- Frag Pro Shooter
- Friday the 13th: Killer puzzle
- FZ9 Timeshift
G
- Galaxy Shooter – Falcon Squad
- Gear.Club, Glory Ages – Samurais
- Golf Clash
- Golf Star
- Google Earth
- Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere
- Grimvalor
- Groove Coaster 2
- Grow Kingdom
H
- H3H3: Ball Rider
- Harvest Town
- Hexonia
- Hill Climb 2
- Hitman Go
- Hitman Sniper
- Hungry Dragon
I
- I Love Hue
- Icy Ropes
- Infinitode 2 – Infinite Tower Defense
- Injustice 2
- Into Mirror, Into the Dead
J
- Johnny Trigger
K
- King Of Sails: Royal Navy
- King of Sails: Ship Battle
L
- Lara Croft Go
- Lara Croft: Relic Run
- Last Arrows
- Legend of Solgard
- Legendary: Game of Heroes
- Lemmings
- Lineage 2: Revolution
M
- Magic Rampage
- Man or Vampire
- Marvel Contest of Champions
- MaskGun Multiplayer
- Matchville
- Mekorama
- Mindustry
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Earth
- Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
- Mini Metro
- Modern Combat Versus
- Modern OPS
- Monkey Ropes
- Mortal Kombat
- Mosaic: BlipBlop
N
- Nonstop Knight 2
O
- Oceanhorn
- Oddmar
- Off The Road
- Offline Bubbles
- Offroad Legends 2
- OK Golf
- Old School Runescape
- Onirim
- OpenTTD
- Opsu!
P
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man 256
- PAC-MAN Pop
- Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
- Perfect Slices
- Pixel Gun 3D
- Plague Inc
- Plants vs Zombies 2
- Pocket Rogues
- Pokémon GO
- Poopdie 120
- Pumped BMX 3
R
- Rayman Adventures
- Raysorm
- RC Soccer
- Real Racing 3
- Rebel Inc
- Reckless Getaway
- Republique
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Robot Warfare
- Rocket Sky
- Rope Hero
- Rules of Survival
- Runescape
S
- Sandballs
- Sandbox 3D
- Shadow Fight 2
- Shadow Fight 3
- Shadowgun War Games,
- Shadowgun: Legends
- Shadowmatic
- Shining Force Classics
- Shooting Stars!
- Skullgirls
- Slash of Sword – Arena and Fights
- Smashing Rush
- Somnus : Nonogram
- Sonic Dash
- Sonic Dash 2
- Sonic Forces: Speed Battle
- Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
- Soul Knight
- South Park: Phone Destroyer
- Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
- Space Commander
- Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game
- Space Rangers: Legacy
- Squadron – Bullet Hell Shooter
- Squadron II – Bullet Hell Shooter
- Star Vikings Forever
- Stick War: Legacy
- Streets of Rage 2 Classic
- Subdivision Infinity
- Subterfuge
- Subway Surfers
- Summoners War
- Super Mario Run
- Super Samurai Rampage
T
- Tacticoo
- Tales Rush!
- Tank Stars
- Temple Run 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
- The Silent Age
- The Simpsons: Tapped Out
- The Walking Dead: Road to Survival
- The Walking Zombie 2: Zombie shooter
- The Wolf Among Us
- TheoTown
- Tiny Bubbles
- Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
- Toon Blast
- Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
- Traffic Rider
- Trials Frontier
U
- UNKILLED: Zombie fps Shooting
V
- Vainglory
- Vendetta Online
W
- Walk Master
- Walking Dead: Road to Survival
- Warfair Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
- Wonder Tactics
- WWE: Champions 2019
X
- Xenowerk Tactics
Z
- Zen Pinball
- Zombie Gunship Survival
Insomma, pare proprio ci sia l'imbarazzo della scelta. Avete uno o volete provare uno di questi giochi sul vostro POCO X3, OPPO Find X2 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro e altri smartphone a 120 Hz? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.⭐️ Segui e supporta GizChina su Google News: clicca sulla stellina per inserirci nei preferiti .