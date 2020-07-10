Xiaomi Mi 9 si aggiorna alla MIUI 12 EEA Stable | Download

Dopo l'arrivo a bordo di
Xiaomi Mi 9T e Mi 9T Pro, è il turno di Xiaomi Mi 9 a ricevere l'aggiornamento alla MIUI 12 EEA Stable. Era previsto nella roadmap ufficiale e adesso tutti i possessori in Europa dell'ex top di gamma possono beneficiare dell'ultima interfaccia dell'azienda. LEGGI ANCHE:
MIUI 12 Stabile è realtà con Xiaomi.EU sui vostri Xiaomi e Redmi | Download La MIUI 12 arriva anche su Xiaomi Mi 9 nel suo formato EEA Stable
Trattandosi di una release ufficiale, e non di una ROM che circola in rete, la MIUI 12 EEA Stable per Xiaomi Mi 9 è stata rilasciata sotto forma di update OTA.
Scarica la MIUI 12.0.1.0.QFAMIXM per Xiaomi Mi 9 Clicca qui per il changelog completo Highlights System animations System visuals Super wallpapers Privacy protection New: MIUI 12 is the first Android-based mobile OS that went through the rigorous enhanced privacy protection testing New: Use secure sharing to control what additional data is sent along with shared items Floating windows New: Pull down a notification sent by a messenger app to turn it into a floating window New: Floating windows keep apps running in the foreground even when you pause to do other things New: You can minimize a floating window using a full screen gesture New: You can open an app in a floating window directly from Recents Optimization: Press and hold an app preview in Recents to choose between Split screen and floating windows Control center New: Swipe down from the upper right corner of your screen to open Control center New: Animated icons are a joy to look at! Optimization: Control center is now closed by incoming calls Optimization: Press and hold redirection options Fix: Brightness adjustment bar couldn't be used when Control center was opened for the first time Fix: Toggle order wasn't correct on the old toggle panel Fix: Switching SIM cards crashed the app in some cases Fix: Accessibility features weren't available in the editing mode Dark mode New: Dark mode support is also provided for third party apps now New: Contrast is lowered automatically in low light conditions to protect your eyes New: Wallpapers can be displayed in darker palette when your device switches to Dark mode Casting Always-on display Lock screen Home screen New: Animated Home screen icons are neat and satisfying New: We've added a new animation for uninstalling apps New: Gravitational animations make returning to Home screen look seamless and natural New: App drawer allows you to keep your Home screen neat and categorizes apps so you can find them faster Camera Weather Settings Notes New: You can create folders with notes now New: New dynamic backgrounds look gorgeous! New: Tasks are completed with a satisfying animation now New: Checklists of subtasks make managing your agenda much simpler Security
