Xiaomi Mi 9 si aggiorna alla MIUI 12 EEA Stable | Download

Highlights

MIUI 12. Yours alone

System animations

New: Dynamic window technology takes switching screen orientation to a new level

New: All-new physically based animation engine with advanced architecture will refresh your device's look

System visuals

Magazine-level layouts bring important things into the spotlight and make content structure clear

Brand new visual design works for all types of content and languages

Super wallpapers

Fix: Status bar colors weren't displayed correctly in the Dark mode

New: Super wallpapers break physical boundaries and keep inspiring you with every touch

Privacy protection

New: Use secure sharing to control what additional data is sent along with shared items

New: MIUI 12 is the first Android-based mobile OS that went through the rigorous enhanced privacy protection testing

Floating windows

New: Pull down a notification sent by a messenger app to turn it into a floating window

New: Floating windows keep apps running in the foreground even when you pause to do other things

New: You can minimize a floating window using a full screen gesture

New: You can open an app in a floating window directly from Recents