Xiaomi Mi 9 si aggiorna alla MIUI 12 EEA Stable | Download

Dopo l'arrivo a bordo di Xiaomi Mi 9T e Mi 9T Pro, è il turno di Xiaomi Mi 9 a ricevere l'aggiornamento alla MIUI 12 EEA Stable. Era previsto nella roadmap ufficiale e adesso tutti i possessori in Europa dell'ex top di gamma possono beneficiare dell'ultima interfaccia dell'azienda.

La MIUI 12 arriva anche su Xiaomi Mi 9 nel suo formato EEA Stable

Trattandosi di una release ufficiale, e non di una ROM che circola in rete, la MIUI 12 EEA Stable per Xiaomi Mi 9 è stata rilasciata sotto forma di update OTA.

Scarica la MIUI 12.0.1.0.QFAMIXM per Xiaomi Mi 9

Clicca qui per il changelog completo

Highlights
  • MIUI 12. Yours alone
System animations
  • New: All-new physically based animation engine with advanced architecture will refresh your device's look
  • New: Dynamic window technology takes switching screen orientation to a new level
System visuals
  • Brand new visual design works for all types of content and languages
  • Magazine-level layouts bring important things into the spotlight and make content structure clear
Super wallpapers
  • New: Super wallpapers break physical boundaries and keep inspiring you with every touch
  • Fix: Status bar colors weren't displayed correctly in the Dark mode
Privacy protection
  • New: MIUI 12 is the first Android-based mobile OS that went through the rigorous enhanced privacy protection testing
  • New: Use secure sharing to control what additional data is sent along with shared items
Floating windows
  • New: Pull down a notification sent by a messenger app to turn it into a floating window
  • New: Floating windows keep apps running in the foreground even when you pause to do other things
  • New: You can minimize a floating window using a full screen gesture
  • New: You can open an app in a floating window directly from Recents
  • Optimization: Press and hold an app preview in Recents to choose between Split screen and floating windows
Control center
  • New: Swipe down from the upper right corner of your screen to open Control center
  • New: Animated icons are a joy to look at!
  • Optimization: Control center is now closed by incoming calls
  • Optimization: Press and hold redirection options
  • Fix: Brightness adjustment bar couldn't be used when Control center was opened for the first time
  • Fix: Toggle order wasn't correct on the old toggle panel
  • Fix: Switching SIM cards crashed the app in some cases
  • Fix: Accessibility features weren't available in the editing mode
Dark mode
  • New: Dark mode support is also provided for third party apps now
  • New: Contrast is lowered automatically in low light conditions to protect your eyes
  • New: Wallpapers can be displayed in darker palette when your device switches to Dark mode
Casting
  • New: You can hide private items while casting and minimize the window to multitask
Always-on display
  • Fix: Lock screen items were shown on the Always-on display
Lock screen
  • Fix: Fingerprint unlock didn't work on Always-on display in some cases
  • Removed: Lock screen and Always-on display issues in Second space
Home screen
  • New: Animated Home screen icons are neat and satisfying
  • New: We've added a new animation for uninstalling apps
  • New: Gravitational animations make returning to Home screen look seamless and natural
  • New: App drawer allows you to keep your Home screen neat and categorizes apps so you can find them faster
Camera
  • New: New Pro mode features and descriptions
  • Optimization: Pro mode parameter naming
Weather
  • New: New animations bring the weather from outside directly to your screen
Settings
  • New: Lite mode simplifies your device and brings essential features up front
  • New: New full screen gestures for switching between apps are available
Notes
  • New: You can create folders with notes now
  • New: New dynamic backgrounds look gorgeous!
  • New: Tasks are completed with a satisfying animation now
  • New: Checklists of subtasks make managing your agenda much simpler
Security
  • New: New animations feel natural and refreshing
  • New: Binging your favorite shows will be more convenient with our new video toolbox

