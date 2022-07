Samsung Hexapixel potrebbe rivoluzionare la fotocamera degli smartphone

Also

Being Hexa² ( 6² ) doesn't mean their first gen sensor would support 36 binning.



HM125 is Tetra² (4²) and they doesn't have 16 binning.



3 years later, HP1 & 3 Tetra² support 16 binning



This is first hexa and only support 6 & 13 binning



Next gen is 324 / 432 mp for 36 bin