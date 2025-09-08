One UI 8 stabile: ecco il calendario con smartphone Samsung e date

Il rilascio di One UI 8 stabile è atteso per il mese di settembre, come svelato dalla stessa azienda. Ed ora arrivano anche le date precise e tutti gli smartphone, tablet e smartwatch Samsung che riceveranno l’aggiornamento: l’elenco “ufficioso” è frutto di un leak, quindi da prendere con cautela fino ad una conferma da parte della compagnia asiatica.
One UI 8 in versione stabile: tutte le date di rilascio per smartphone, tablet e smartwatch Samsung | Leak
Di seguito trovate l’elenco trapelato in queste ore: sono presenti tutti gli smartphone, i tablet e gli indossabili che riceveranno One UI 8 stabile (su base Android 16) nel corso del mese di settembre, ottobre e novembre. Tuttavia è bene tenere a mente che la lista fa riferimento al mercato asiatico, quindi potrebbero esserci delle differenze per l’Occidente.
Infine, ricordiamo che si tratta di un leak e che l’ultima parola spetta sempre a Samsung (e ai canali ufficiali).
Serie Galaxy S
- Galaxy S25 Ultra – 18 settembre
- Galaxy S25+ – 18 settembre
- Galaxy S25 – 18 settembre
- Galaxy S25 Edge – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24 Ultra – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24+ – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24 FE – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24 – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S23+ – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S23 FE – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S23 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S22 Ultra – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy S22+ – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy S22 – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G – 2 ottobre
Serie Galaxy Z
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 – 6 ottobre
Serie Galaxy A
- Galaxy A56 5G – 25 settembre
- Galaxy A36 5G – 25 settembre
- Galaxy A55 5G – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy A54 5G – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy A53 5G – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A52s 5G – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy A35 5G – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A34 5G – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A33 5G – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A26 5G – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy A25 5G – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy A23 5G – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy A17 5G – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy A16 5G – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy A15 5G – 20 ottobre
- Galaxy A06 – 23 ottobre
Serie Galaxy M
- Galaxy M34 5G – 20 ottobre
- Galaxy M33 5G – 27 ottobre
- Galaxy M15 5G – 27 ottobre
Serie Galaxy Xcover
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro – 10 novembre
- Galaxy XCover 7 – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – 23 ottobre
Serie Galaxy Tab
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10+ – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9+ – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8+ – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8 – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8 Lite – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro 5G – 7 novembre
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab A9 – 5 novembre
Serie Galaxy Watch
- Galaxy Watch 7 – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch 6 – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch FE – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – 3 novembre
- Galaxy Watch 5 – 3 novembre
- Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – 3 novembre
- Galaxy Watch 4 – 3 novembre