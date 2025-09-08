One UI 8 stabile: ecco il calendario con smartphone Samsung e date

Il rilascio di One UI 8 stabile è atteso per il mese di settembre, come svelato dalla stessa azienda. Ed ora arrivano anche le date precise e tutti gli smartphone, tablet e smartwatch Samsung che riceveranno l’aggiornamento: l’elenco “ufficioso” è frutto di un leak, quindi da prendere con cautela fino ad una conferma da parte della compagnia asiatica.

Crediti: Samsung

Di seguito trovate l’elenco trapelato in queste ore: sono presenti tutti gli smartphone, i tablet e gli indossabili che riceveranno One UI 8 stabile (su base Android 16) nel corso del mese di settembre, ottobre e novembre. Tuttavia è bene tenere a mente che la lista fa riferimento al mercato asiatico, quindi potrebbero esserci delle differenze per l’Occidente.

Infine, ricordiamo che si tratta di un leak e che l’ultima parola spetta sempre a Samsung (e ai canali ufficiali).

Serie Galaxy S

Galaxy S25 Ultra – 18 settembre

Galaxy S25+ – 18 settembre

Galaxy S25 – 18 settembre

Galaxy S25 Edge – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24 Ultra – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24+ – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24 FE – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24 – 25 settembre

Galaxy S23 Ultra – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S23+ – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S23 FE – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S23 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S22 Ultra – 6 ottobre

Galaxy S22+ – 6 ottobre

Galaxy S22 – 6 ottobre

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – 2 ottobre

Serie Galaxy Z

Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy Z Flip 6 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – 6 ottobre

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – 6 ottobre

Serie Galaxy A

Galaxy A56 5G – 25 settembre

Galaxy A36 5G – 25 settembre

Galaxy A55 5G – 6 ottobre

Galaxy A54 5G – 13 ottobre

Galaxy A53 5G – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A52s 5G – 13 ottobre

Galaxy A35 5G – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A34 5G – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A33 5G – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A26 5G – 2 ottobre

Galaxy A25 5G – 16 ottobre

Galaxy A23 5G – 16 ottobre

Galaxy A17 5G – 2 ottobre

Galaxy A16 5G – 2 ottobre

Galaxy A15 5G – 20 ottobre

Galaxy A06 – 23 ottobre

Serie Galaxy M

Galaxy M34 5G – 20 ottobre

Galaxy M33 5G – 27 ottobre

Galaxy M15 5G – 27 ottobre

Serie Galaxy Xcover

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro – 10 novembre

Galaxy XCover 7 – 23 ottobre

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – 23 ottobre

Serie Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10+ – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 FE – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9+ – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 FE – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8+ – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8 – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8 Lite – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro 5G – 7 novembre

Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G – 16 ottobre

Galaxy Tab Active 5 – 16 ottobre

Galaxy Tab A9 – 5 novembre

Serie Galaxy Watch