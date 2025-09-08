One UI 8.0 e Android 16: quali Samsung si aggiorneranno?

Il colosso tech ha dato il via al rilascio di One UI 7 in ritardo con conseguenze per l’uscita della versione successiva. Tuttavia siamo ormai agli sgoccioli e dopo varie beta, One UI 8.0 stabile sarebbe in dirittura d’arrivo: in questo articolo andiamo ad elencare smartphone, tablet e smartwatch Samsung che potrebbero ricevere il nuovo aggiornamento ad Android 16.
Quali smartphone e tablet Samsung potrebbero ricevere l’aggiornamento a One UI 8.0 e Android 16
One UI 7 ha introdotto molte novità ed è stata rilasciata in ritardo rispetto alle solite tempistiche del brand mentre la nuova versione non introduce grandi cambiamenti; il roll out stabile è previsto per il mese di settembre con vari modelli confermati. Ecco la lista degli smartphone e tablet Samsung idonei a ricevere One UI 8.0 e Android 16, tra conferme e leak: si tratta di un elenco non ufficiale, che aggiorneremo non appena ci saranno novità dall’azienda.
Di recente sono spuntate anche le date di rilascio per i vari dispositivi: se disponibile per il modello che vi interessa la troverete accanto al nome. Le presunte date fanno riferimento ai mercati asiatici, quindi potrebbero esserci differenze per quelli occidentali.
Serie Galaxy S
- Galaxy S25 Ultra – 18 settembre
- Galaxy S25+ – 18 settembre
- Galaxy S25 – 18 settembre
- Galaxy S25 Edge – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24 Ultra – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24+ – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24 FE – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S24 – 25 settembre
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S23+ – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S23 FE – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S23 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy S22 Ultra – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy S22+ – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy S22 – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G – 2 ottobre
Serie Galaxy Z
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 – 6 ottobre
Serie Galaxy A
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A56 – 25 settembre
- Galaxy A55 – 6 ottobre
- Galaxy A52s 5G – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy A54 – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy A53 – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A36 – 25 settembre
- Galaxy A35 – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A34 – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A33 – 30 ottobre
- Galaxy A26 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy A25 – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23 – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy A17 – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy A16 (5G) – 2 ottobre
- Galaxy A15 (5G) – 20 ottobre
- Galaxy A14 (4G/5G)
- Galaxy A06 – 23 ottobre
Serie Galaxy F
- Galaxy F55
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F16
- Galaxy F15
- Galaxy F06
Serie Galaxy M
- Galaxy M56
- Galaxy M55s
- Galaxy M55
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M34 5G – 20 ottobre
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M33 5G – 27 ottobre
- Galaxy M16
- Galaxy M15 5G – 27 ottobre
- Galaxy M06
Serie Galaxy Xcover
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro – 10 novembre
- Galaxy XCover 7 – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – 23 ottobre
Serie Galaxy Tab
- Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G) – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi/5G) – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE – 13 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S8 Lite – 9 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – 23 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro 5G – 7 novembre
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 – 16 ottobre
- Galaxy Tab A9 – 5 novembre
- Galaxy Tab A9+ – 5 novembre
Serie Galaxy Watch
- Galaxy Watch 7 – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch 6 – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch FE – 1 ottobre
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – 3 novembre
- Galaxy Watch 5 – 3 novembre
- Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – 3 novembre
- Galaxy Watch 4 – 3 novembre
Quando è uscita One UI 8.0?
Come evidenziato anche poco sopra, One UI 8.0 è un update minore rispetto alla versione 7. I primi smartphone con il nuovo software sono i pieghevoli Galaxy Z Fold 7 e Galaxy Z Flip 7, annunciati nel corso dell’evento Unpacked di luglio 2025.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 8 settembre