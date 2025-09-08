One UI 8.0 e Android 16: quali Samsung si aggiorneranno?

Il colosso tech ha dato il via al rilascio di One UI 7 in ritardo con conseguenze per l’uscita della versione successiva. Tuttavia siamo ormai agli sgoccioli e dopo varie beta, One UI 8.0 stabile sarebbe in dirittura d’arrivo: in questo articolo andiamo ad elencare smartphone, tablet e smartwatch Samsung che potrebbero ricevere il nuovo aggiornamento ad Android 16.

Quali smartphone e tablet Samsung potrebbero ricevere l’aggiornamento a One UI 8.0 e Android 16

Crediti: Samsung

One UI 7 ha introdotto molte novità ed è stata rilasciata in ritardo rispetto alle solite tempistiche del brand mentre la nuova versione non introduce grandi cambiamenti; il roll out stabile è previsto per il mese di settembre con vari modelli confermati. Ecco la lista degli smartphone e tablet Samsung idonei a ricevere One UI 8.0 e Android 16, tra conferme e leak: si tratta di un elenco non ufficiale, che aggiorneremo non appena ci saranno novità dall’azienda.

Di recente sono spuntate anche le date di rilascio per i vari dispositivi: se disponibile per il modello che vi interessa la troverete accanto al nome. Le presunte date fanno riferimento ai mercati asiatici, quindi potrebbero esserci differenze per quelli occidentali.

Serie Galaxy S

Galaxy S25 Ultra – 18 settembre

Galaxy S25+ – 18 settembre

Galaxy S25 – 18 settembre

Galaxy S25 Edge – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24 Ultra – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24+ – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24 FE – 25 settembre

Galaxy S24 – 25 settembre

Galaxy S23 Ultra – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S23+ – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S23 FE – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S23 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy S22 Ultra – 6 ottobre

Galaxy S22+ – 6 ottobre

Galaxy S22 – 6 ottobre

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – 2 ottobre

Serie Galaxy Z

Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy Z Flip 6 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – 6 ottobre

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – 6 ottobre

Serie Galaxy A

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A56 – 25 settembre

Galaxy A55 – 6 ottobre

Galaxy A52s 5G – 13 ottobre

Galaxy A54 – 13 ottobre

Galaxy A53 – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A36 – 25 settembre

Galaxy A35 – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A34 – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A33 – 30 ottobre

Galaxy A26 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy A25 – 16 ottobre

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23 – 16 ottobre

Galaxy A17 – 2 ottobre

Galaxy A16 (5G) – 2 ottobre

Galaxy A15 (5G) – 20 ottobre

Galaxy A14 (4G/5G)

Galaxy A06 – 23 ottobre

Serie Galaxy F

Galaxy F55

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F16

Galaxy F15

Galaxy F06

Serie Galaxy M

Galaxy M56

Galaxy M55s

Galaxy M55

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M34 5G – 20 ottobre

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33 5G – 27 ottobre

Galaxy M16

Galaxy M15 5G – 27 ottobre

Galaxy M06

Serie Galaxy Xcover

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro – 10 novembre

Galaxy XCover 7 – 23 ottobre

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – 23 ottobre

Serie Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G) – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Wi-Fi/5G) – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 FE – 13 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G) – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S8 Lite – 9 ottobre

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – 23 ottobre

Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro 5G – 7 novembre

Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G – 16 ottobre

Galaxy Tab Active 5 – 16 ottobre

Galaxy Tab A9 – 5 novembre

Galaxy Tab A9+ – 5 novembre

Serie Galaxy Watch

Galaxy Watch 7 – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Watch 6 – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Watch FE – 1 ottobre

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – 3 novembre

Galaxy Watch 5 – 3 novembre

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – 3 novembre

Galaxy Watch 4 – 3 novembre

Quando è uscita One UI 8.0?

Come evidenziato anche poco sopra, One UI 8.0 è un update minore rispetto alla versione 7. I primi smartphone con il nuovo software sono i pieghevoli Galaxy Z Fold 7 e Galaxy Z Flip 7, annunciati nel corso dell’evento Unpacked di luglio 2025.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 8 settembre