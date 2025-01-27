Xiaomi pronta al rilascio di HyperOS 2.1 Global: ecco quando arriverà

Dopo un po’ di tempo rilascio della nuova versione del suo software, Xiaomi ha iniziato il roll out di HyperOS 2.1 a bordo di vari modelli cinesi ed ora questa novità è pronta a fare il suo debutto anche in versione Global. Il primo smartphone che ha ricevuto l’aggiornamento è Xiaomi 14 Ultra, ma al momento mancano ancora dettagli ufficiali.

HyperOS 2.1 Global, spunta un indizio: l’aggiornamento potrebbe essere molto vicino

Xiaomi 15 – Crediti: Xiaomi

Come anticipato poco sopra, per ora è tutto molto nebuloso: l’unica “certezza” è che HyperOS 2.1 sarebbe in dirittura d’arrivo anche in versione Global. A riprova di ciò, una foto pubblicata da una fonte anonima mostra l’aggiornamento alla versione OS2.0.100.0.VNAMIXM per Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Nel momento in cui scriviamo vari smartphone Xiaomi e Redmi hanno già ricevuto l’update in Cina (come lo stesso Xiaomi 14 Ultra, ma anche i recenti Xiaomi 15 e 15 Pro, Redmi K80 Pro e altri modelli). Dopo la pubblicazione in patria – che attualmente è ancora in fase di rilascio – a breve dovrebbe toccare anche ai modelli internazionali.

Crediti: Xiaomitime

Il fatto che la compagnia cinese abbia pubblicato una build di test per l’attuale top di gamma Ultra indica che il lancio potrebbe non essere poi così lontano. L’ipotesi più plausibile è che la nuova HyperOS 2.1 farà capolino nel corso del mese di febbraio a bordo dei primi modelli Global, ma per ora manca una conferma ufficiale da parte di Xiaomi. Di seguito trovate il changelog completo della versione beta; ovviamente sono presenti funzionalità escluse dalla possibile release Global (come Super XiaoAI, anche se si vocifera del debutto internazionale dell’assistente AI di Xiaomi).

Changelog beta

System Animation

Better Gesture Line: The line of gesture prompts now follows the app window while opening or closing.

Simultaneous Animations: It provides the facility for opening/closing a number of apps fast and shows synced animations.

System

Clipboard Handling: Added the possibility to clear the clipboard within one click.

Bluetooth Icon Logic: Improved the way the Bluetooth icon appears in the status bar.

Free Window

Added a video beauty entry prompt in the call toolbox.

Home Screen

Added option support for 4 x 6 layout, after disabling Home Screen search box option is check or not.

Control Center

Added a flashlight brightness adjustment page with more precise brightness adjustment.

Added focus notifications to point out the usage of the flashlight.

Xiaomi HyperConnect

Cross-account file transfer: Now it allows transferring of files between devices with different Xiaomi accounts. Optimized the display of device connection pop-ups and animations in the Fusion Device Center.

Photo Album

Enriched Memory Day feature by allowing the user to hide certain entries.

Optimized home page to showcase daily views and tile views better. Improved AI analysis of local albums. Now progress is displayed within the search results screen.

Fixed the bug where CAD drawings were not correctly classified into albums.

Other enhancements include advanced keyword searches for time, location, and certificates, and enhanced deletion/blocking with long-press actions.

Recent Tasks

Fixed a bug that was causing the recent task cleanup feature not to work.

Super XiaoAI (AI Assistant)

Ecosystem-Wide Integration: Advanced AI capabilities to provide frictionless interaction across devices.

Visual and Interaction Upgrade: New design of interface with multimodal interaction, recognizing input from camera and screen content.

Smart Search and Execution: Photo, video, document, and more search using natural language; it also learns user habits for proactive service suggestions.

Gaming

Added a game toolbox performance dashboard, and improved game toolbox interface for smoothness in gaming.

Improvements

Enhanced wallpaper settings for Xiaomi Pictorial in the lock screen’s negative first screen.

HyperOS 2.1 – Smartphone Xiaomi supportati (in aggiornamento)

Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, 14 Pro, 14

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, 13 Pro, 13

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4, MIX Fold 3, MIX Flip

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Pad 7, Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Redmi K80 Pro, K80

Redmi K70 Ultra, K70 Pro, K70, K70E

Redmi K60 Ultra, K60 Pro

Redmi Turbo 4, Turbo 3

Sai che siamo anche su WhatsApp? Iscriviti subito ai canali di GizChina.it e GizDeals per restare sempre informato sulle notizie del momento e sulle migliori offerte del web!

grazie al nostro canale Telegram esclusivo

⭐️ Scopri le