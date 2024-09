Come sarà la ColorOS 15 di OPPO? Primi screenshot, sembra Xiaomi HyperOS

"Airdrop" on ColorOS15.

Find X8 and OnePlus 13.



This MTA (互传) compatibility is enabled by installing app on iPhone, so this may be not only for OPPO/OnePlus/realme but also other MTA compatible devices too, including Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, ZTE, ASUS….



Louis 🤝Tim Cook pic.twitter.com/saklJpcQNz