Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra con zoom 10x? Speranze riaccese, ma c’è chi smentisce

The final version of the camera specifications for the S24 Ultra.



– 200 MP main camera

– 12 MP ultra-wide camera

– 50 MP 5x telephoto camera

– 10 MP 3x telephoto camera

– 12 MP front camera



This report from South Korea is incorrect. https://t.co/TOaX5tuY5T pic.twitter.com/8M1cgYq0Cs