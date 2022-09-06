ColorOS 13: ecco quali OPPO si aggiorneranno ad Android 13

OPPO ha finalmente presentato ufficialmente la nuova ColorOS 13, il major update che la compagnia ha rilasciato in vista del debutto di Android 13. Nel mentre la “sorella” OnePlus presenta la controparte OxygenOS 13, possiamo scoprire quali sono le novità che vedremo sugli smartphone OPPO da qui in avanti.

OPPO presenta l'aggiornamento ColorOS 13: ecco quali sono le novità per Android 13

Tutte le novità

OPPO rilascia la ColorOS 13 e lo fa con il nuovo Aquamorphic Design, un'interfaccia grafica ispirata ai colori e al movimento dell'acqua, con animazioni migliorate e rifinite dal Quantum Animation Engine 4.0. È stata migliorata anche la schermata dell'Always-On Display, adesso integrata con app come Spotify e quelle di food delivery, oltre alle varie novità grafiche tramite Bitmoji, Omoji e Insight. OPPO ha migliorato anche autonomia e prestazioni con Dynamic Computing Engine, con una ColorOS 13 che riuscirà a tenere più app aperte in backgroud. Novità anche per la sicurezza, fra crittografia AES per la salvaguardia dei file privati e altro ancora. Potete trovare la lista completa delle novità nell'articolo dedicato.

Modelli compatibili

Ecco la roadmap ufficiale annunciata da OPPO per l'aggiornamento ColorOS 13 e Android 13 di OPPO:

OPPO

Modello Stabile OPPO Find X5 16 settembre OPPO Find X5 Pro 16 settembre OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition 28 settembre OPPO Find X5 Lite Dicembre OPPO Find X3 16 settembre OPPO Find X3 Pro 16 settembre OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition 16 settembre OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition 16 settembre OPPO Find X3 Neo Dicembre OPPO Find X3 Lite Dicembre OPPO Find X2 Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Find X2 League of Legends Edition Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Find X2 Pro Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Find X2 Neo OPPO Find X2 Lite OPPO Find N Agosto OPPO Ace 2 Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Ace 2 EVA Edition Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Reno 8 Dicembre OPPO Reno 8 5G Ottobre OPPO Reno 8 Pro 23 settembre OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ Settembre OPPO Reno 8 Lite H1 2023 OPPO Reno 8Z Dicembre OPPO Reno 7 Ottobre OPPO Reno 7 5G H1 2023 OPPO Reno 7 5G New Year Edition H1 2023 OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G Ottobre OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G League of Legends Ottobre OPPO Reno 7 Lite H1 2023 OPPO Reno 7A H1 2023 OPPO Reno 7 SE H1 2023 OPPO Reno 7Z Novembre OPPO Reno 6 H1 2023 OPPO Reno 6 5G Ottobre OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5G Ottobre OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5G Conan Edition Ottobre OPPO Reno 6 Lite H1 2023 OPPO Reno 6Z Novembre OPPO Reno 5 H1 2023 OPPO Reno 5 5G Ottobre OPPO Reno 5 Pro Novembre OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Ottobre OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Artist Edition Ottobre OPPO Reno 5 Lite H1 2023 OPPO Reno 5Z 5G Dicembre OPPO Reno 5A H1 2023 OPPO Reno 5F H1 2023 OPPO Reno 5K H1 2023 OPPO K10 Novembre OPPO K10 5G H1 2023 OPPO K10 Pro Novembre/Dicembre OPPO K9 5G OPPO K9 Pro 5G H1 2023 OPPO K9s H1 2023 OPPO K9x 5G H1 2023 OPPO A96 Novembre OPPO A97 5G Ottobre OPPO A96 5G OPPO A95 H1 2023 OPPO A95 5G OPPO A94 H1 2023 OPPO A94 5G Dicembre OPPO A93 5G OPPO A93s 5G OPPO A77 H1 2023 OPPO A77 5G Ottobre OPPO A76 Ottobre OPPO A74 H1 2023 OPPO A74 5G Dicembre OPPO A57 H1 2023 OPPO A57 5G Ottobre OPPO A57s H1 2023 OPPO A56 5G OPPO A55 H1 2023 OPPO A55 5G OPPO A55s 5G OPPO A54 5G H1 2023 OPPO A54s H1 2023 OPPO A53s 5G H1 2023 OPPO A16s H1 2023 OPPO F21 Pro Ottobre OPPO F21 Pro 5G Novembre OPPO F19 H1 2023 OPPO F19 Pro H1 2023 OPPO F19 Pro+ Novembre OPPO F19s H1 2023

Tablet

Modello Stabile OPPO Pad Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Pad Artist Edition Novembre/Dicembre OPPO Pad Air H1 2023

OnePlus

Modello Stabile OnePlus 10 Pro 23 settembre OnePlus Ace 28 settembre OnePlus Ace Racing Edition H1 2023 OnePlus Ace Pro Ottobre OnePlus 9 16 settembre OnePlus 9 Pro 16 settembre OnePlus 9R Ottobre OnePlus 9RT Ottobre OnePlus 8 Ottobre OnePlus 8 Pro Ottobre OnePlus 8T Ottobre

