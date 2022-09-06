ColorOS 13: ecco quali OPPO si aggiorneranno ad Android 13

OPPO ha finalmente presentato ufficialmente la nuova ColorOS 13, il major update che la compagnia ha rilasciato in vista del debutto di Android 13. Nel mentre la “sorella” OnePlus presenta la controparte OxygenOS 13, possiamo scoprire quali sono le novità che vedremo sugli smartphone OPPO da qui in avanti.
OPPO rilascia la ColorOS 13 e lo fa con il nuovo Aquamorphic Design, un'interfaccia grafica ispirata ai colori e al movimento dell'acqua, con animazioni migliorate e rifinite dal Quantum Animation Engine 4.0. È stata migliorata anche la schermata dell'Always-On Display, adesso integrata con app come Spotify e quelle di food delivery, oltre alle varie novità grafiche tramite Bitmoji, Omoji e Insight. OPPO ha migliorato anche autonomia e prestazioni con Dynamic Computing Engine, con una ColorOS 13 che riuscirà a tenere più app aperte in backgroud. Novità anche per la sicurezza, fra crittografia AES per la salvaguardia dei file privati e altro ancora. Potete trovare la lista completa delle novità nell'articolo dedicato.
Modelli compatibili
Ecco la roadmap ufficiale annunciata da OPPO per l'aggiornamento ColorOS 13 e Android 13 di OPPO:
OPPO
|Modello
|Stabile
|OPPO Find X5
|16 settembre
|OPPO Find X5 Pro
|16 settembre
|OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition
|28 settembre
|OPPO Find X5 Lite
|Dicembre
|OPPO Find X3
|16 settembre
|OPPO Find X3 Pro
|16 settembre
|OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition
|16 settembre
|OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition
|16 settembre
|OPPO Find X3 Neo
|Dicembre
|OPPO Find X3 Lite
|Dicembre
|OPPO Find X2
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Find X2 League of Legends Edition
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Find X2 Pro
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Find X2 Neo
|OPPO Find X2 Lite
|OPPO Find N
|Agosto
|OPPO Ace 2
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Ace 2 EVA Edition
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Reno 8
|Dicembre
|OPPO Reno 8 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 8 Pro
|23 settembre
|OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Reno 8 Pro+
|Settembre
|OPPO Reno 8 Lite
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 8Z
|Dicembre
|OPPO Reno 7
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 7 5G
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 7 5G New Year Edition
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G League of Legends
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 7 Lite
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 7A
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 7 SE
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 7Z
|Novembre
|OPPO Reno 6
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 6 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5G Conan Edition
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 6 Lite
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 6Z
|Novembre
|OPPO Reno 5
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 5 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 5 Pro
|Novembre
|OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Artist Edition
|Ottobre
|OPPO Reno 5 Lite
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 5Z 5G
|Dicembre
|OPPO Reno 5A
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 5F
|H1 2023
|OPPO Reno 5K
|H1 2023
|OPPO K10
|Novembre
|OPPO K10 5G
|H1 2023
|OPPO K10 Pro
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO K9 5G
|OPPO K9 Pro 5G
|H1 2023
|OPPO K9s
|H1 2023
|OPPO K9x 5G
|H1 2023
|OPPO A96
|Novembre
|OPPO A97 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO A96 5G
|OPPO A95
|H1 2023
|OPPO A95 5G
|OPPO A94
|H1 2023
|OPPO A94 5G
|Dicembre
|OPPO A93 5G
|OPPO A93s 5G
|OPPO A77
|H1 2023
|OPPO A77 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO A76
|Ottobre
|OPPO A74
|H1 2023
|OPPO A74 5G
|Dicembre
|OPPO A57
|H1 2023
|OPPO A57 5G
|Ottobre
|OPPO A57s
|H1 2023
|OPPO A56 5G
|OPPO A55
|H1 2023
|OPPO A55 5G
|OPPO A55s 5G
|OPPO A54 5G
|H1 2023
|OPPO A54s
|H1 2023
|OPPO A53s 5G
|H1 2023
|OPPO A16s
|H1 2023
|OPPO F21 Pro
|Ottobre
|OPPO F21 Pro 5G
|Novembre
|OPPO F19
|H1 2023
|OPPO F19 Pro
|H1 2023
|OPPO F19 Pro+
|Novembre
|OPPO F19s
|H1 2023
Tablet
|Modello
|Stabile
|OPPO Pad
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Pad Artist Edition
|Novembre/Dicembre
|OPPO Pad Air
|H1 2023
OnePlus
|Modello
|Stabile
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|23 settembre
|OnePlus Ace
|28 settembre
|OnePlus Ace Racing Edition
|H1 2023
|OnePlus Ace Pro
|Ottobre
|OnePlus 9
|16 settembre
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|16 settembre
|OnePlus 9R
|Ottobre
|OnePlus 9RT
|Ottobre
|OnePlus 8
|Ottobre
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|Ottobre
|OnePlus 8T
|Ottobre