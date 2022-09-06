ColorOS 13: ecco quali OPPO si aggiorneranno ad Android 13

Di
Michele Perrone
-
oppo coloros 13

OPPO ha finalmente presentato ufficialmente la nuova ColorOS 13, il major update che la compagnia ha rilasciato in vista del debutto di Android 13. Nel mentre la “sorella” OnePlus presenta la controparte OxygenOS 13, possiamo scoprire quali sono le novità che vedremo sugli smartphone OPPO da qui in avanti.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 6 settembre

OPPO presenta l'aggiornamento ColorOS 13: ecco quali sono le novità per Android 13

Tutte le novità

OPPO rilascia la ColorOS 13 e lo fa con il nuovo Aquamorphic Design, un'interfaccia grafica ispirata ai colori e al movimento dell'acqua, con animazioni migliorate e rifinite dal Quantum Animation Engine 4.0. È stata migliorata anche la schermata dell'Always-On Display, adesso integrata con app come Spotify e quelle di food delivery, oltre alle varie novità grafiche tramite Bitmoji, Omoji e Insight. OPPO ha migliorato anche autonomia e prestazioni con Dynamic Computing Engine, con una ColorOS 13 che riuscirà a tenere più app aperte in backgroud. Novità anche per la sicurezza, fra crittografia AES per la salvaguardia dei file privati e altro ancora. Potete trovare la lista completa delle novità nell'articolo dedicato.

oppo coloros 13

Modelli compatibili

Ecco la roadmap ufficiale annunciata da OPPO per l'aggiornamento ColorOS 13 e Android 13 di OPPO:

OPPO

ModelloStabile
OPPO Find X516 settembre
OPPO Find X5 Pro16 settembre
OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition28 settembre
OPPO Find X5 LiteDicembre
OPPO Find X316 settembre
OPPO Find X3 Pro16 settembre
OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition16 settembre
OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition16 settembre
OPPO Find X3 NeoDicembre
OPPO Find X3 LiteDicembre
OPPO Find X2Novembre/Dicembre
OPPO Find X2 League of Legends EditionNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Find X2 ProNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Find X2 Pro LamborghiniNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Find X2 Neo
OPPO Find X2 Lite
OPPO Find NAgosto
OPPO Ace 2Novembre/Dicembre
OPPO Ace 2 EVA EditionNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Reno 8Dicembre
OPPO Reno 8 5GOttobre
OPPO Reno 8 Pro23 settembre
OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5GNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Reno 8 Pro+Settembre
OPPO Reno 8 LiteH1 2023
OPPO Reno 8ZDicembre
OPPO Reno 7Ottobre
OPPO Reno 7 5GH1 2023
OPPO Reno 7 5G New Year EditionH1 2023
OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5GOttobre
OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G League of LegendsOttobre
OPPO Reno 7 LiteH1 2023
OPPO Reno 7AH1 2023
OPPO Reno 7 SEH1 2023
OPPO Reno 7ZNovembre
OPPO Reno 6H1 2023
OPPO Reno 6 5GOttobre
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5GNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5GOttobre
OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ 5G Conan EditionOttobre
OPPO Reno 6 LiteH1 2023
OPPO Reno 6ZNovembre
OPPO Reno 5H1 2023
OPPO Reno 5 5GOttobre
OPPO Reno 5 ProNovembre
OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5GNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5GOttobre
OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Artist EditionOttobre
OPPO Reno 5 LiteH1 2023
OPPO Reno 5Z 5GDicembre
OPPO Reno 5AH1 2023
OPPO Reno 5FH1 2023
OPPO Reno 5KH1 2023
OPPO K10Novembre
OPPO K10 5GH1 2023
OPPO K10 ProNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO K9 5G
OPPO K9 Pro 5GH1 2023
OPPO K9sH1 2023
OPPO K9x 5GH1 2023
OPPO A96Novembre
OPPO A97 5GOttobre
OPPO A96 5G
OPPO A95H1 2023
OPPO A95 5G
OPPO A94H1 2023
OPPO A94 5GDicembre
OPPO A93 5G
OPPO A93s 5G
OPPO A77H1 2023
OPPO A77 5GOttobre
OPPO A76Ottobre
OPPO A74H1 2023
OPPO A74 5GDicembre
OPPO A57H1 2023
OPPO A57 5GOttobre
OPPO A57sH1 2023
OPPO A56 5G
OPPO A55H1 2023
OPPO A55 5G
OPPO A55s 5G
OPPO A54 5GH1 2023
OPPO A54sH1 2023
OPPO A53s 5GH1 2023
OPPO A16sH1 2023
OPPO F21 ProOttobre
OPPO F21 Pro 5GNovembre
OPPO F19H1 2023
OPPO F19 ProH1 2023
OPPO F19 Pro+Novembre
OPPO F19sH1 2023

Tablet

ModelloStabile
OPPO PadNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Pad Artist EditionNovembre/Dicembre
OPPO Pad AirH1 2023

OnePlus

ModelloStabile
OnePlus 10 Pro23 settembre
OnePlus Ace28 settembre
OnePlus Ace Racing EditionH1 2023
OnePlus Ace ProOttobre
OnePlus 916 settembre
OnePlus 9 Pro16 settembre
OnePlus 9ROttobre
OnePlus 9RTOttobre
OnePlus 8Ottobre
OnePlus 8 ProOttobre
OnePlus 8TOttobre
