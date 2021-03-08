Mentre gli appassionati della casa cinese sono in trepidante attesa dei nuovi modelli della serie 9 – in arrivo a fine marzo, qui trovate tutti i dettagli – il primo mid-range 5G del brand si aggiorna ad una nuova versione sperimentale. Ecco tutte le novità della OxygenOS Open Beta 4 per OnePlus Nord, insieme ai link per il download dell'aggiornamento.
OnePlus Nord si aggiorna alla OxygenOS Open Beta 4 | Novità & Download
Come nel caso delle precedenti release, anche la nuova OxygenOS Open Beta 4 per OnePlus Nord è basata su Android 11 e porta con sé varie correzioni e miglioramenti. Per gli amanti della sicurezza, sono presenti le patch Android aggiornate a febbraio 2021; inoltre non mancano migliorie nella stabilità del sistema, una valanga di bug fix e novità per chi aveva riscontrato problemi con il File Manager. Di seguito trovate il changelog completo.
- System
- Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings
- Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location
- Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear
- Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode
- Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud
- Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally
- Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
- Improved system stability
- File Manager
- Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process
- OnePlus Community
- Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page
Come di consueto, il nuovo aggiornamento è in arrivo tramite OTA per tutti i modelli interessati; chi preferisce installare manualmente la nuova OxygenOS Open Beta 4 per OnePlus Nord o vuole provare per la prima volta la release sperimentale troverà i link al download direttamente nell'articolo dedicato.