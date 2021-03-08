Mentre gli appassionati della casa cinese sono in trepidante attesa dei nuovi modelli della serie 9 – in arrivo a fine marzo, qui trovate tutti i dettagli – il primo mid-range 5G del brand si aggiorna ad una nuova versione sperimentale. Ecco tutte le novità della OxygenOS Open Beta 4 per OnePlus Nord, insieme ai link per il download dell'aggiornamento.

OnePlus Nord si aggiorna alla OxygenOS Open Beta 4 | Novità & Download

Come nel caso delle precedenti release, anche la nuova OxygenOS Open Beta 4 per OnePlus Nord è basata su Android 11 e porta con sé varie correzioni e miglioramenti. Per gli amanti della sicurezza, sono presenti le patch Android aggiornate a febbraio 2021; inoltre non mancano migliorie nella stabilità del sistema, una valanga di bug fix e novità per chi aveva riscontrato problemi con il File Manager. Di seguito trovate il changelog completo.

System Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Improved system stability

File Manager Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process

OnePlus Community Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page



Come di consueto, il nuovo aggiornamento è in arrivo tramite OTA per tutti i modelli interessati; chi preferisce installare manualmente la nuova OxygenOS Open Beta 4 per OnePlus Nord o vuole provare per la prima volta la release sperimentale troverà i link al download direttamente nell'articolo dedicato.

