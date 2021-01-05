A distanza di un po' di mesi dalla fare di reclutamento per la versione closed, ecco che OnePlus Nord apre le porte alla OxygenOS Open Beta 1 basata su Android 11: andiamo a scoprire il changelog completo e soprattutto i link al download per provare in anteprima a bordo del mid-range il nuovo major update dell'OS del robottino verde.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 con Android 11 disponibile per OnePlus Nord | Changelog & Download

Ovviamente, trattandosi di una release basata su Android 11, troviamo un'interfaccia rinnovata per l'occasione, con tutti i miglioramenti che abbiamo imparato ad apprezzare in questi mesi. Di seguito trovate il changelog completo della OxygenOS Open Beta 1 per OnePlus Nord, con tutti i dettagli.

System Update to Android 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



Come al solito in questi casi, l'azienda suggerisce un livello di batteria di almeno il 30%, in modo da installare la OxygenOS Open Beta 1 a bordo del proprio OnePlus Nord senza intoppi. Qui trovate i link al dowload per tutte le versioni beta del brand cinese: per quanto riguarda il modello Nord per ora è disponibile solo la versione Global, mentre bisognerà pazientare per quella EU. Non appena disponibile la troverete pronta al download nell'articolo dedicato.

