A distanza di un po' di mesi dalla fare di reclutamento per la versione closed, ecco che OnePlus Nord apre le porte alla OxygenOS Open Beta 1 basata su Android 11: andiamo a scoprire il changelog completo e soprattutto i link al download per provare in anteprima a bordo del mid-range il nuovo major update dell'OS del robottino verde.
OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 con Android 11 disponibile per OnePlus Nord | Changelog & Download
Ovviamente, trattandosi di una release basata su Android 11, troviamo un'interfaccia rinnovata per l'occasione, con tutti i miglioramenti che abbiamo imparato ad apprezzare in questi mesi. Di seguito trovate il changelog completo della OxygenOS Open Beta 1 per OnePlus Nord, con tutti i dettagli.
- System
- Update to Android 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience
- Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
- Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
- Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
- Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
- Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
Come al solito in questi casi, l'azienda suggerisce un livello di batteria di almeno il 30%, in modo da installare la OxygenOS Open Beta 1 a bordo del proprio OnePlus Nord senza intoppi. Qui trovate i link al dowload per tutte le versioni beta del brand cinese: per quanto riguarda il modello Nord per ora è disponibile solo la versione Global, mentre bisognerà pazientare per quella EU. Non appena disponibile la troverete pronta al download nell'articolo dedicato.⭐️ Segui e supporta GizChina su Google News: clicca sulla stellina per inserirci nei preferiti .