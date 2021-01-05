OnePlus Nord si aggiorna ad Android 11 con la OxygenOS Open Beta 1

Di
Gabriele Cascone
-
A distanza di un po' di mesi dalla fare di reclutamento per la versione closed, ecco che OnePlus Nord apre le porte alla OxygenOS Open Beta 1 basata su Android 11: andiamo a scoprire il changelog completo e soprattutto i link al download per provare in anteprima a bordo del mid-range il nuovo major update dell'OS del robottino verde.

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 con Android 11 disponibile per OnePlus Nord | Changelog & Download

Ovviamente, trattandosi di una release basata su Android 11, troviamo un'interfaccia rinnovata per l'occasione, con tutti i miglioramenti che abbiamo imparato ad apprezzare in questi mesi. Di seguito trovate il changelog completo della OxygenOS Open Beta 1 per OnePlus Nord, con tutti i dettagli.

  • System
    • Update to Android 11 version
    • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
    • Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience
  • Ambient Display
    • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
    • Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
    • Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
  • Dark Mode
    • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
    • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
  • Shelf
    • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
    • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
  • Gallery
    • Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
    • Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

Come al solito in questi casi, l'azienda suggerisce un livello di batteria di almeno il 30%, in modo da installare la OxygenOS Open Beta 1 a bordo del proprio OnePlus Nord senza intoppi. Qui trovate i link al dowload per tutte le versioni beta del brand cinese: per quanto riguarda il modello Nord per ora è disponibile solo la versione Global, mentre bisognerà pazientare per quella EU. Non appena disponibile la troverete pronta al download nell'articolo dedicato.

