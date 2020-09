Clicca qui per il changelog completo

System

• Fresh new UI visual design brings you more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

• Brand new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now

• Optimized the brightness bar display in status bar, enabling you to quickly adjust it by pulling down quick settings

Game space

• Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode, WeChat, QQ and Screen Recorder at one place (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

• Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Ambient display

• Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule / All day option included. Path: Settings – Display – Ambient Display.

• Added 10 new clock styles. Path: Settings – Customization – Clock Style

• Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. ( To set: Settings>Customization>Clock Style)

Dark mode

• Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

• Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range.

Zen Mode

• Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, Zen space1,Zen space2), and more timing options.

• Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together

Gallery

• Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.