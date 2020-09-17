Mentre gli attuali modelli top del brand cinese hanno cominciato a ricevere la versione beta di OxygenOS 11, arriva un corposo aggiornamento anche per i precedenti flagship, anche se non ancora basato su Android 11. OnePlus 7 e 7 Pro stanno ricevendo la nuova OxygenOS Open Beta 18 mentre per i modelli 7T e 7T Pro si passa alla Open Beta 8. Ecco tutti i dettagli del changelog completo.

Aggiornamento 17/09: adesso abbiamo anche i link al download. Li trovate a fine articolo.

OxygenOS Open Beta 18/8: tutti i dettagli del nuovo aggiornamento per OnePlus 7/7 Pro e 7T/7T Pro

Il nuovo aggiornamento arriva su un quartetto particolarmente nutrito: OxygenOS Open Beta 18/8 debutta infatti su OnePlus 7 e 7 Pro, insieme a OnePlus 7T e 7T Pro. Ce n'è per tutti e con il nuovo firmware (ricordiamo, in versione beta) sono presenti anche le patch di sicurezza di settembre 2020 e il pacchetto GSM di agosto 2020. Novità in arrivo per la funzione Game Space mentre l'app Community ora permette di acquistare gli smartphone del brand. Di seguito trovate tutte le novità.

Clicca qui per il changelog completo System Fixed the known issues with screen recorder Fixed the issue that the notification bar did not respond occasionally Updated Android security patch to 2020.09 Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Game space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only, heads up, and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in the small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Community Add the Best Answer function, which allows you to mark others' answers. Best Answer will also be rewarded with experience points Add mall function, you can buy mobile phones and other OnePlus products more conveniently Optimized the log information capture function



Come al solito in questi casi ricordiamo che il nuovo firmware è in versione beta e di conseguenza potrebbero verificarsi bug e problemi di instabilità.

Aggiornamento 17/09

Sono disponibili in download le Open Beta 18/8 per la serie OnePlus 7 e 7T.

