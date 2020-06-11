OPPO A9 (2020) e A11 si aggiornano ad Android 10

Continua l'opera di rilascio del firmware con Android 10 da parte di OPPO. Oggi è il turno di OPPO A9 (2020), così come di OPPO A11, ad un solo giorno di distanza dal roll-out sulla coppia OPPO F9 e F9 Pro. Per quanto non sia forse uno dei produttori più tempestivi nell'aggiornare i propri dispositivi, si sta sforzando per migliorarsi. Ne è dimostrazione il fatto che la serie OPPO Find X2 sia fra le prime a ricevere la nuovissima Android 11 Beta, assieme ai top Xiaomi Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro, POCO F2 Pro e OnePlus 8/8 Pro.

LEGGI ANCHE:

La Super VOOC 3.0 da 80W di OPPO si mostra dal vivo

Android 10 inizia ad arrivare anche su OPPO A9 (2020) e OPPO A11

Da noi recensito, OPPO A9 (2020) (conosciuto anche come OPPO A11x) ha dimostrato di essere indubbiamente valido, bilanciato in quello che offre al suo prezzo. All'epoca lo provammo con Android 9 Pie e ColorOS 6, ma chi lo ha acquistato potrà beneficiare delle novità di Android 10 con ColorOS 7 annessa. Per il momento l'update è partito in Cina, ma non dovrebbe tardare ad arrivare anche in Europa.

Lo stesso sta accadendo per OPPO A11, il cui update rimane il medesimo, ovvero con build C.62. Vi ricordiamo che, nel frattempo, è stata da poco annunciata l'ultimissima ColorOS 7.2 assieme alla serie Reno 4.

Clicca qui per il changelog completo Visuals: Brand new borderless design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient. Added OPPO Sans as the default font. The new font delivers a refreshing feel and fits well with OPPO’s pursuit of blending beauty and technology.

Smart Sidebar: Optimised user interfaces and improved one-handed operation. Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen mode. Added two settings: Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App. Optimised the Floating Window feature for more apps. Added a bubble: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse and open the app.

Screenshot: Optimised 3-Finger Screenshot: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers to adjust the screenshot size. Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot. Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound. Optimised screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.

Navigation Gestures 3.0: New gesture: Swipe inward from both sides of the screen and then hold to switch to the previous app. Optimised gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

System: Added Dark Mode: Protects your eyes while reducing power consumption. Added Focus Mode: Shields you from outside distractions when you are learning or working. Added all new charging animation. Optimised the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation. Swipe left or right to ignore banner notifications. Added a pause function for screen recording. Added a floating window and settings for screen recording. New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer. Optimised system pre-loaded ringtones. Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility. Colour Accessibility Mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users. New management function for recent tasks: You can view memory information about recent tasks and lock apps.

Games: Optimised visual interaction for Game Space. Optimised the startup animation for Game Space.

Home Screen: More live wallpapers. Added Art+ static wallpapers. Customise whether to open Global Search or the notification drawer when swiping down on the Home screen. Customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on the Home screen. Swipe up on the Lock screen to switch unlock methods. Optimised the graphic design of password unlocks to facilitate one-handed operations. Supported live wallpapers on the Lock screen. More screen-off clock styles. Added a simple Home screen mode, featuring larger fonts and icons and a clearer layout.

Security: Connect your phone to Wi-Fi networks using a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

Tools: In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating Added the trim feature in Recordings. Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather. Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.

Camera: Optimised the Camera UI for better user experience. Optimised the Timer UI and sound.

Photos: Optimised the Album UI for a clear hierarchy and quick lookup of photos. Added Album Recommendations that recognises more than 80 different scenes.

Communications: OPPO Share now supports sharing files with vivo and Xiaomi devices. Optimised the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

Settings: Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

Applications: Soloop Video Editor: Create your video with one tap. Added DocVault, an app for easy management and use of your digital ID cards (available only on phones sold in India).

