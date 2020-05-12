OPPO Reno 2F comincia a ricevere la ColorOS 7 con Android 10

Clicca qui per il changelog completo

[Visuals] • Brand new borderless design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

• Added OPPO Sans as the default font. The new font delivers a refreshing feel and fits well with OPPO's pursuit of blending beauty and technology.

[Smart Sidebar] • Optimised user interfaces and improved one-handed operation.

• Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen mode.

• Added two settings: Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App.

• Optimised the Floating Window feature for more apps.

• Added a bubble: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse and open the app.

[Screenshot] • Optimised 3-Finger Screenshot: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers to adjust the screenshot size. Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.

• Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.

• Optimised screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.

[Navigation Gestures 3.0] • New gesture: Swipe inward from both sides of the screen and then hold to switch to the previous app.

• Optimised gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

[System] • Added Dark Mode: Protects your eyes while reducing power consumption.

• Added Focus Mode: Shields you from outside distractions when you are learning or working.

• Added all new charging animation.

• Optimised the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.

• Swipe left or right to ignore banner notifications.

• Added a pause function for screen recording.

• Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.

• New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.

• Optimised system pre-loaded ringtones.

• Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.

• Colour Accessibility Mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users.

• New management function for recent tasks: You can view memory information about recent tasks and lock apps.

[Games] • Optimised visual interaction for Game Space.

• Optimised the startup animation for Game Space.

[Home Screen] • More live wallpapers.

• Added Art+ static wallpapers.

• Customise whether to open Global Search or the notification drawer when swiping down on the Home screen.

• Customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on the Home screen.

• Swipe up on the Lock screen to switch unlock methods.

• Optimised the graphic design of password unlocks to facilitate one-handed operations.

• Supported live wallpapers on the Lock screen.

• More screen-off clock styles.

• Added a simple Home screen mode, featuring larger fonts and icons and a clearer layout.

[Security] • Connect your phone to Wi-Fi networks using a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

[Tools] • In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating

• Added the trim feature in Recordings.

• Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.

• Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.

[Camera] • Optimised the Camera UI for better user experience.

• Optimised the Timer UI and sound.

[Photos] • Optimised the Album UI for a clear hierarchy and quick lookup of photos.

• Added Album Recommendations that recognises more than 80 different scenes.

[Communications] • OPPO Share now supports sharing files with vivo and Xiaomi devices.

• Optimised the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

[Settings] • Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

[Applications] • Soloop Video Editor: Create your video with one tap.

• Added DocVault, an app for easy management and use of your digital ID cards (available only on phones sold in India).