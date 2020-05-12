OPPO Reno 2F comincia a ricevere la ColorOS 7 con Android 10

[Visuals]
• Brand new borderless design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.
• Added OPPO Sans as the default font. The new font delivers a refreshing feel and fits well with OPPO's pursuit of blending beauty and technology.
[Smart Sidebar]
• Optimised user interfaces and improved one-handed operation.
• Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen mode.
• Added two settings: Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App.
• Optimised the Floating Window feature for more apps.
• Added a bubble: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse and open the app.
[Screenshot]
• Optimised 3-Finger Screenshot: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers to adjust the screenshot size. Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
• Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
• Optimised screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.
[Navigation Gestures 3.0]
• New gesture: Swipe inward from both sides of the screen and then hold to switch to the previous app.
• Optimised gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.
[System]
• Added Dark Mode: Protects your eyes while reducing power consumption.
• Added Focus Mode: Shields you from outside distractions when you are learning or working.
• Added all new charging animation.
• Optimised the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
• Swipe left or right to ignore banner notifications.
• Added a pause function for screen recording.
• Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
• New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
• Optimised system pre-loaded ringtones.
• Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
• Colour Accessibility Mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users.
• New management function for recent tasks: You can view memory information about recent tasks and lock apps.
[Games]
• Optimised visual interaction for Game Space.
• Optimised the startup animation for Game Space.
[Home Screen]
• More live wallpapers.
• Added Art+ static wallpapers.
• Customise whether to open Global Search or the notification drawer when swiping down on the Home screen.
• Customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on the Home screen.
• Swipe up on the Lock screen to switch unlock methods.
• Optimised the graphic design of password unlocks to facilitate one-handed operations.
• Supported live wallpapers on the Lock screen.
• More screen-off clock styles.
• Added a simple Home screen mode, featuring larger fonts and icons and a clearer layout.
[Security]
• Connect your phone to Wi-Fi networks using a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.
[Tools]
• In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating
• Added the trim feature in Recordings.
• Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.
• Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.
[Camera]
• Optimised the Camera UI for better user experience.
• Optimised the Timer UI and sound.
[Photos]
• Optimised the Album UI for a clear hierarchy and quick lookup of photos.
• Added Album Recommendations that recognises more than 80 different scenes.
[Communications]
• OPPO Share now supports sharing files with vivo and Xiaomi devices.
• Optimised the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.
[Settings]
• Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.
[Applications]
• Soloop Video Editor: Create your video with one tap.
• Added DocVault, an app for easy management and use of your digital ID cards (available only on phones sold in India).