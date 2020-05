Clicca qui per il changelog completo

System

• Optimized the system icons in UI of call recording, start-up animations, mobile signal, etc.

• Fixed the bug with access to audio tuner after connecting the earphones

• Fixed the issue with unwanted muting of calls in Google Duo

• Fixed the bug with sending and receiving the messages while registering or activating UPI accounts

• Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Camera

• Improved the stability of camera

Wi-Fi and Internet

• Optimized Wi-Fi transfer speed display in network details

• Disabled Airtel VoWiFi