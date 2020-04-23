Realme 6 Pro, X2, C3 ed altri si aggiornano con le patch di Aprile

Nonostante il brand asiatico sia sulla piazza da poco, in fatto di aggiornamenti sembra riuscire a mantenere un certo equilibro, sia per quanto riguarda modelli nuovi (come nel caso di Realme 6 Pro), che per dispositivi meno recenti come Realme 3 e X2 (in fondo quest'ultimo è in giro dallo scorso ottobre). A questo giro l'azienda ha dato il via al roll out delle patch di sicurezza del mese di Aprile 2020, insieme a varie correzioni.

Realme 6 Pro, X2, C3 insieme a Realme 3 e 3i: ecco le novità dell'ultimo aggiornamento

Per quanto riguarda Realme 6 Pro, oltre alle patch di Aprile arrivano anche tutta una serie di fix. Inoltre viene migliorato il comparto fotografico, con l'aggiunta della Ultra Dark Mode e ottimizzazioni per gli scatti a 64 MP e con grandangolo. L'aggiornamento porta il firmware alla versione RMX2061_11_A.15 ed è disponibile al download per il flash manuale a questo link. Di seguito trovate il changelog completo.

Clicca qui per il changelog completo Security Android security patch: April, 2020

System Fixed the status bar updates slowly after unlocking Fixed the Bluetooth headset delay in playing PUBG and other games

Camera Added the ultra-dark mode of the rear camera Optimized the clarity of 64M and wide-angle camera Solved the issue that without ultra-wide mode prompt when the time-lapse mode is switched to the ultra-wide angle mode Solved the issue that the camera cannot adjust the beauty mode when the system language is Arabic Fixed front camera overexposure under the backlight environment



Realme X2

Dopo l'aggiornamento ad Android 10 con Realme UI stabile, Realme X2 riceve anche le patch di Aprile, insieme ad un vagonata di bug fix. L'azienda non ha ancora pubblicato il link per il download, che arriverà successivamente tramite questo thread del sito ufficiale.

Clicca qui per il changelog completo Security Android security patch: April, 2020

Known issue fixed Fixed the issue of enable error of apk file which transferred by Bluetooth Fixed the issue that fail to call out Game Assistant occasionally during game Fixed the issue of without restore option in Backup and Restore Assistant Fixed the issue of occasional audio silent in PUBG headset mode Optimized Face-unlock auto brightness compensation under dim surroundings Fixed the issue where front camera shooting appears white line occasionally Fixed the issue which deleted pictures automatically restore in album Fixed the issue which some app icons appear white border occasionally Fixed the issue of sometimes facial data could not be deleted



Realme 3, 3i e C3

Per quanto riguarda il modello C3 – lanciato anche in Italia – il changelog è abbastanza nutrito (con tante migliorie per il lato fotografico) e lo riportiamo in basso. Il device si è aggiornato al firmware RMX2020_11.A.21 disponibile qui.

Clicca qui per il changelog completo Security Android security patch: April, 2020

Camera Optimized the low ISO noise performance of the front camera and improved the ISO clarity Optimized the front camera issue of indoor AWB redness Improved selfie experience and closer to nature Optimized the contrast of selfies and reduced eye shadows Optimized blurring of photos caused by front camera shaking Optimized the image quality of the rear camera at low ISO clarity Optimized the AWB of the rear camera to improve the greenish problem in some outdoor scenes

Known issue fixed Optimized the fluency of entering and exiting Whatsapp Solved the issue of sliding stuck on Facebook Solved the stuck issue in some scenes during the PUBG Optimized the screen touch experience and solved the touch delay issue in some scenes



Concludiamo con Realme 3 e 3i, i quali condividono il medesimo firmware – RMX1821EX_11.A.28 – disponibile qui. In questo caso il changelog si limita ad indicare la presenza delle patch di Aprile e la correzione di alcuni bug non specificati. Inoltre è stata migliorata anche la stabilità del sistema.