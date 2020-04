Clicca qui per il Changelog completo

System

• Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience

• Added the missing recording icon in call screen

• Updated Android security patch to 2020.04

• Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Phone

• Added the ringing duration info for missed calls

• Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE

Camera

• Added a feature which can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality.