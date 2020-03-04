OnePlus 7 Pro 5G riceve l’aggiornamento ad Android 10

Di
Gabriele Cascone
-
oneplus 7 pro 5g

Come anticipato lo scorso novembre, ecco che OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – variante dedicata al nuovo standard di connettività, non commercializzato in Italia – riceve il tanto agognato aggiornamento ad Android 10. Andiamo a dare un'occhiata al Changelog ufficiale della OxygenOS 10.0.4, con tutte le novità in arrivo con l'ultimo update.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G si aggiorna ad Android 10: ecco Changelog e Download

In basso trovate tutti i dettagli dell'aggiornamento ad Android 10 dedicato a OnePlus 7 Pro, con un'interfaccia rinnovata, Gestures Full Screen migliorate ed altre novità.

Changelog

System
• Upgraded to Android 10
• Brand new UI design
• Enhanced location permissions for privacy
• New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures
• Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
• Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space
• New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Info
• Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual Info)

Message
• Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)

La nuova OxygenOS 10.0.4 è attualmente in fase di rilascio per i dispositivi interessati. Ricordiamo che OnePlus 7 Pro non è disponibile all'acquisto in Italia, ma si tratta di una versione esclusiva per il mercato UK.

OP7 Pro 5G – Android 10 (Download)

