Come anticipato lo scorso novembre, ecco che OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – variante dedicata al nuovo standard di connettività, non commercializzato in Italia – riceve il tanto agognato aggiornamento ad Android 10. Andiamo a dare un'occhiata al Changelog ufficiale della OxygenOS 10.0.4, con tutte le novità in arrivo con l'ultimo update.
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G si aggiorna ad Android 10: ecco Changelog e Download
In basso trovate tutti i dettagli dell'aggiornamento ad Android 10 dedicato a OnePlus 7 Pro, con un'interfaccia rinnovata, Gestures Full Screen migliorate ed altre novità.
Changelog
System • Upgraded to Android 10 • Brand new UI design • Enhanced location permissions for privacy • New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
Full Screen Gestures • Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back • Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
Game Space • New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
Contextual Info • Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual Info)
Message • Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)
La nuova OxygenOS 10.0.4 è attualmente in fase di rilascio per i dispositivi interessati. Ricordiamo che OnePlus 7 Pro non è disponibile all'acquisto in Italia, ma si tratta di una versione esclusiva per il mercato UK.