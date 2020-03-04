Changelog

System

• Upgraded to Android 10

• Brand new UI design

• Enhanced location permissions for privacy

• New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures

• Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

• Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

• New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Info

• Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual Info)

Message

• Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)