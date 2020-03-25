Da quando gli USA hanno deciso di inserire Huawei ed Honor nella Entity List, gli smartphone dell'azienda non possono può servirsi del Play Store. Anche se l'alternativa AppGallery sia sempre più ricca, sulla piattaforma mancano ancora molte delle app più utilizzate su mobile. Per questo si è deciso di pubblicare una pagina ufficiale che permette di avere accesso diretto ai file APK delle principali app. Ci sono WhatsApp, Facebook e Instagram, ma anche YouTube, Telegram e tante altre, tutte prese direttamente da APKPure. Per questo abbiamo preso la palla al balzo e abbiamo deciso di creare una pagina apposita dove trovarle un po' tutte. Visto il quantitativo di app utili, abbiamo diviso il tutto per categorie. Se pensate che manchi un'app fra le più diffuse, fatecelo sapere nei commenti ed eventualmente provvederemo ad aggiungerlo.

Huawei ed Honor senza Play Store: ecco come scaricare le app principali

Suite Google

Social & Internet

Streaming & Musica

Foto

Mappe & Viaggi

Operatori

Cibo & Supermercati

Shopping

Meteo & Informazione

Videogiochi

Console

Utilities