Da quando gli USA hanno deciso di inserire Huawei ed Honor nella Entity List, gli smartphone dell'azienda non possono può servirsi del Play Store. Anche se l'alternativa AppGallery sia sempre più ricca, sulla piattaforma mancano ancora molte delle app più utilizzate su mobile. Per questo si è deciso di pubblicare una pagina ufficiale che permette di avere accesso diretto ai file APK delle principali app. Ci sono WhatsApp, Facebook e Instagram, ma anche YouTube, Telegram e tante altre, tutte prese direttamente da APKPure. Per questo abbiamo preso la palla al balzo e abbiamo deciso di creare una pagina apposita dove trovarle un po' tutte. Visto il quantitativo di app utili, abbiamo diviso il tutto per categorie. Se pensate che manchi un'app fra le più diffuse, fatecelo sapere nei commenti ed eventualmente provvederemo ad aggiungerlo.
Suite Google
- Arte e Cultura
- Calcolatrice
- Calendario
- Cardboard
- Chrome
- Chrome-Beta
- Chrome-Canary
- Contatti
- Documenti
- Drive
- Duo
- Gmail
- Google Earth
- Files
- Fogli
- Foto
- Fotocamera
- Gboard
- Hangouts
- Keep
- Lens
- Maps
- Messaggi
- Orologio
- Play Musica
- Podcasts
- Presentazioni
- Sfondi
- StreetView
- Telefono
- YouTube
- YouTube-Kids
- YouTube-Music
- YouTube-Studio
- Traduttore
Social & Internet
- Discord
- Facebook-Gestore delle Pagine
- Facebook-Lite
- Facebook-Messenger
- Facebook-Messenger Lite
- Firefox
- Instagram-Layout
- Instagram-Lite
- Microsoft Edge
- Microsoft Outlook
- Opera Browser
- Skype
- Skype for Business
- Snapchat
- Telegram
- TikTok
- WhatsApp Business
- Yahoo Mail
Streaming & Musica
- Amazon Music
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple Music
- Crunchyroll
- DAZN
- Deezer
- Disney+
- Dplay
- Hulu
- Infinity
- Mediaset Play
- Netflix
- RaiPlay
- Rakuten
- Shazam
- Sky Go
- SoundCloud
- Spotify
- Super Guida TV
- TIDAL
- TIMVISION
- TV Italia
- TuneIn Radio
- Twitch
- VLC
- VVVVID
Foto
- Adobe-Illustrator Draw
- Adobe-Lightroom
- Adobe-Photoshop Express
- Canva
- FaceApp
- Open Camera
- QR Code Reader
- PicsArt
- Snapseed
Mappe & Viaggi
Operatori
Cibo & Supermercati
- Auchan
- Burger King
- CRAI
- Deliveroo
- EasyCoop
- Esselunga
- Eurospin
- foodpanda
- Foodora
- GialloZafferano
- Glovo
- Lidl
- Lista Spesa
- McDonald's
- MD
- MediaWorld
- MyCarrefour
- Penny Market
- PromoQui Volantini
- Supermercato 24
- Tasty
- Uber Eats
Shopping
- Aliexpress
- Amazon
- Amazon per Tablets
- BangGood
- eBay
- Euronics
- GearBest
- idealo
- IKEA
- LeRoy Merlin
- MediaWorld
- Nike
- PAYBACK
- Subito
- TomTop
- Trony
- TrovaPezzi
- Unieuro
- Wish
- Zalando
Meteo & Informazione
- 3B Meteo
- Ansa
- Corriere della Sera
- Euronews
- Il Sole 24 Ore
- La7
- La Gazzetta dello Sport
- La Stampa
- METEO by ilMeteo
- RaiNews
- Repubblica
- SportMediaset
- TG5
- TGCOM24
- Wikipedia
Videogiochi
- Angry Birds 2
- Asphalt 9
- ARK
- Brawl Stars
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Candy Crush Saga
- Clash of Clans
- Clash Royale
- Farming Simulator 19
- FIFA
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Fruit Ninja
- Garena Free
- Goat Simulator
- Harry Potters: Hogwars Mystery
- Legend of Runeterra
- Lords Mobile
- Mario Kart Tour
- Plague Inc.
- Pokémon GO
- Pokémon Masters
- PUBG Mobile
- RAID: Shadow Legends
- SHADOWGUN LEGENDS
- Subway Surfers
- TeamFight Tactics
- Temple Run 2
- UNO!
Console
Utilities
- 17Track Tracciamento Pacchi
- Accordatore Chitarra
- Adobe Acrobat Reader
- AirDroid
- Amazon Alexa
- Amazon Kindle
- Avast Antivirus
- AVG Antivirus
- AZ Screen Recorder
- CPU-Z
- Duolingo
- Dropbox
- Evernote
- HP Smart AiO
- Indeeb Job Search
- INPS Mobile
- MEGA
- Microsoft-Excel
- Microsoft-OneNote
- Microsoft-OneDrive
- Microsoft-PowerPoint
- Microsoft-Word
- NordVPN
- Nova Launcher
- PayPal
- Registratore di Chiamate
- Sanità km Zero Ricette
- SHAREit
- SpeedTest
- SwiftKey Keyboard
- TeamViewer
- TrueCaller
- Wikipedia
- WPS Office
